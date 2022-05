St Bonnie's QB Rosales thriving thru Type 1 Diabetes He led St. Bonaventure High football to a 9-0 start in his first year as starting QB last year. And just days before the first kickoff, Manny Rosales learned he had Type 1 diabetes. Jill Painter Lopez sits down with Manny & his mom to talk about playing through it and succeeding on & off the field