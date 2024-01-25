Squatters take over Beverly Hills home, road rage murder verdict, warm up coming | The Rundown 1/25 Squatters have taken over a large home in Beverly Hills and turned it into a party house. That's what neighbors are telling KCAL News reporter Luzdelia Caballero. Also, the man who shot and killed a six-year-old during a road rage incident in Orange County has been convicted of second-degree murder. Plus, we are tracking a warm weekend in Southern California. Meteorologist Marina Jurica has the details in your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.