Softball shines during All-Star week with Jennie Finch Classic The Jennie Finch Classic is a big part of MLB All-Star week with ten softball teams competing at the MLB Compton Youth Academy. The program allows girls, who might not otherwise have had the opportunity to play, to thrive. Our Jill Painter Lopez talked with Finch and players who came up through the Compton Academy to share their stories of success in softball.