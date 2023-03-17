Watch CBS News

SoCal Spotlight: Oxnard's famed boxing history

Oxnard, also known as "Boxnard," has a rich boxing history and culture featuring such greats as Fernando Vargas and Robert Garcia. Hugo Centeno Jr., who's been boxing since he was 7 years old, breaks it down for Rick Montanez.
