SoCal Labor Day events

A look at some events happening on Labor Day: Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition 45th Annual Solidarity Parade, Conquer The Bridge 5.3-mile run, Malibu chili cookoff, and the Muscle Beach Championship in Venice.
