SoCal hoops trio take talents to Wyoming Jake Kyman and Max Agbonkpolo led Santa Margarita Catholic to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title in 2019 before heading to rival schools. Kyman went to UCLA and Agbonkpolo went to USC, where he played alongside Ethan Anderson, who played AAU with both players. In search of a fresh start, the trio are teaming up once again at Wyoming University.