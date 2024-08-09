Watch CBS News

Smokey Bear turns 80 years old

For the past 80 years "Smokey Bear" has been educating Americans about the dangers of forest fires. Patty Cormier and Tracy Danicich with the USDA Forest Service join us to talk about some wildfire prevention tips.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.