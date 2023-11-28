Watch CBS News

Slain deputy's family sues LASD, water main break sinkhole, crackdown on rental homes; The Rundown

The family of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, who was ambushed and fatally shot outside the LA County Sheriff's Department station in Palmdale, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Also, there's a big, muddy mess in Hacienda Heights today, where a water main break caused a sinkhole last night. Plus, LA city councilmembers unanimously approve a new law that requires short-term rental property owners to get a police permit. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
