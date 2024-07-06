Watch CBS News

Skid Row Running Club makes cross-country trip

The Skid Row Running Club was founded by Los Angeles Judge Craig Mitchell to give people who have struggled with substance abuse and homelessness a chance at recovery and a new life. On Saturday, the club took off for a trip across the U.S.
