Severe thunderstorm warning in Ventura County, possible tornado near Pismo Beach | The Rundown 2/7 After a break in the wet weather, heavy rain has returned to Southern California tonight, bringing with it intense conditions in some areas. Ventura County is under a severe thunderstorm warning. We are also tracking a potential tornado near Pismo Beach. Dani Ruberti is tracking the severe storm and what's ahead in your Next Weather.