Sergeant shot at Victorville gas station; standoff shuts down 210 fwy, warm up coming; The Rundown A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is recovering at Loma Linda Hospital tonight after a shootout with a suspect at an Arco AMPM in Victorville. Investigators say the suspect started threatening a woman there and opened fire on the sergeant when he arrived. Plus, a pursuit standoff shuts down the westbound 210 freeway at the 134 freeway, causing a traffic nightmare for commuters. The suspect apparently stopped in the middle of the roadway after running out of gas. Officers took her into custody after she surrendered. And, we are tracking a big warmup on the way! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.