Security guard killed, Newsom on youth tackle football ban bill, wet weekend ahead | The Rundown Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard outside a Hawthorne restaurant. The incident happened after a physical altercation in the parking lot of Fabulous Burgers. The victim, Eddie Mcallister, was a father and grandfather. Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom says he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12. Also, Meteorologist Marina Jurica is tracking high pollution in our area and potential rain this weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.