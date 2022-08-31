Watch CBS News

Sebastian Joseph-Day on Podcast with Mike Tyson

Defensive Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day won the Super Bowl last year with the Rams before signing with the Chargers this offseason. Jim Hill spoke to him about learning from Aaron Donald and co-hosting a podcast with Mike Tyson.
