Search for playground arsonist, army veteran killed outside home, Hollywood Bowl parking changes Pomona police are offering a reward tonight to help find the person who set a park playground on fire. Also, four men are facing charges in the shooting death of an army veteran in Long Beach. Police say Mario Morales-Moreno was hit by a stray bullet. Plus, the Hollywood Bowl has made some big changes to two of its parking lots. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.