Search continues from 2 missing children who could be in Southern California 3-year-old Mateo and his 4-year-old sister Athena Lee were reported missing after their mother was found dead on Monday. The CHP put of an "endangered missing advisory" in 7 Southern California counties. Police believe their father, Cameron Lee took the kids. They believe he was driving a 2023 Honda Pilot, which was seen in Mexico earlier this week.