Savannah Bananas play "Banana Ball" at Angel Stadium this weekend Reese Alexiades and Robert Anthony Cruz, outfielders of the "Savannah Bananas" join Sheba Turk and Jamie Yuccas to tell them about Banana Ball and even show them some dance moves. Taking the sports world by storm with their high-energy take on America's past time, the Savannah Bananas will be playing this Friday and Saturday at the Angel Stadium.