Santa Monica Pier's 115th birthday celebration happens Friday, Sept. 6 with live music, performances, activities, and a screening of "Barbie."

Santa Monica Pier celebrates 115 years Santa Monica Pier's 115th birthday celebration happens Friday, Sept. 6 with live music, performances, activities, and a screening of "Barbie."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On