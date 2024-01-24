San Diego flooding, San Fernando Valley drug trafficking bust, stuck driver saved | The Rundown 1/24 New drone video this afternoon shows the aftermath of the damaging and devastating floods in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood. Also, a federal grand jury has indicted seven people accused in a drug trafficking ring in the San Fernando Valley. Officers arrested four of those seven people today as part of a three-year investigation. Plus, rescuers saved a woman stranded on the top of her car for 15 hours in Alameda County. She was trying to cross a bridge when her vehicle was swept away and flipped over. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.