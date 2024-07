Ryan Sheckler: Skateboarder, Dad, Coach, Mentor and Olympic Broadcaster Ryan Sheckler Rose to fame as a teenager with his own reality tv show on M-T-V, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable skaters in the world. Now, he's older, wiser... and a Dad! Ryan is also playing the role of coach and mentor at Woodward West. He will also be part of the Olympic broadcast team in Paris!