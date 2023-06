Seen On TV

Seen on TV

The ongoing EBT fraud situation has landed a Romanian Councilman in Ventura County jail. Mike Rogers reports.

Romanian councilman arrested in Ventura County for EBT Fraud The ongoing EBT fraud situation has landed a Romanian Councilman in Ventura County jail. Mike Rogers reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On