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Report finds that Eaton Fire evacuation orders were not delayed

An independent report commissioned by the Los Angeles County Fire Department found that evacuation orders during the Eaton Fire were not delayed. Survivors have criticized the emergency response to the Eaton Fire, with many Altadena-area residents saying they never received warnings at its onset, while others said they received notifications only after they were already preparing to leave or had already evacuated. Hunter Sowards reports.
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