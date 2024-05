Red Lobster files for bankruptcy America's largest seafood restaurant chain, Red Lobster, is in a serious financial pinch. It's filing bankruptcy protection. Plus, the EPA is warning about a growing number of cyber attacks against US water facilities. Also, the Lakers and the Mamba Sports Foundation unveiled a new gym in Watts. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.