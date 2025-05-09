Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | May 4-9, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, KCAL News investigates growing concerns over brush clearance and inspection. Meanwhile, the LA County Board of Supervisors is taking action against unresponsive property owners. Additionally, we have the latest numbers of building permits issued in the burn zones. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL