Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | May 11-16, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, community advocates are fighting for the soul and heart of Altadena, as a new report reveals most of the lots sold are going to investors. Also, the story of how one man battled insurance using artificial intelligence and won more money for his parents. And, we check in with Casey Colvin and his dog Oreo, the dynamic duo who captured the hearts of many when they reunited after getting separated in the Palisades Fire. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL