Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | March 23-28, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, we highlight an issue many homeowners say they're facing: getting the runaround from insurance companies. Meanwhile, the LA City Attorney has filed a $62 million lawsuit targeting rental price gougers and those trying to profit off of fire victims. Also, five LA restaurants are teaming up to honor first responders and inviting everyone to join the feast on Saturday, March 29th. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL