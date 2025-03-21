Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | March 16-21, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, we dive deeper into the California Fair Plan, which is supposed to help those who cannot get insurance elsewhere. However, a CBS News California Investigation finds it has many secrets that could cost everyone, even those without a policy. Additionally, our team is getting results after exposing hundreds of fire hydrants in Los Angeles that need repair or were broken months before the Palisades Fire. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL