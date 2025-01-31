Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | January 26-31, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, the EPA started Phase 1 of hazardous material removal. Owners will then fill out an opt-in or opt-out form to allow the Army Corps of Engineers to enter properties for Phase 2 of cleanup. Additionally, several state bills have been introduced to help relief and recovery efforts. We're also fact-checking fire-related claims made by President Trump and Governor Newsom.