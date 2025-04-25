Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | April 20-25, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, a new documentary called "Resilience" reveals never-before-seen video of the frontlines of the LA Fires and untold stories from first responders. Additionally, there are more problems at a controversial reservoir that was empty during the Palisades Fire. Meanwhile, Palisades Charter High School students are finally back in the classroom after an old Sears building at Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade was converted into a new campus. We also sit down with the President of the LA Firemen's Relief Association to discuss their ongoing mission to care for firefighters and their families. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL