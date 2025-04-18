Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | April 13-18, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, Pasadena City and LA County officials are addressing growing concerns about elevated lead contamination in the Eaton Fire burn area. Additionally, the LA Times released a new investigation into delayed evacuation orders in Western Altadena more than two hours after the first 911 call. Also, a church in Pacific Palisades has become a sign of hope and renewal as it begins its cleanup and rebuilding process. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL