Rebuilding SoCal: Weekly commitment of latest LA fire-related developments | 3/30 - 4/4, 2025 "Rebuilding SoCal" is KCAL News' commitment to holding leaders accountable, getting answers, and showcasing Southern California solidarity and strength in the wake of the Palisades and Eaton Fires. This week, some homeowners say their hopes of returning to their homes are getting pushed back as their insurer, the California Fair Plan, denies or undervalues their claims. Our Kristine Lazar looks into what the Fair Plan covers and if it follows state law. Additionally, the Small Business Administration has offered a grace period for struggling homeowners and businesses looking to apply for low-interest loans. The new deadline is May 30, 2025. Also, TV star and activist Paris Hilton is stepping up to help 50 women-owned businesses affected by the Palisades and Eaton Fires. Plus, our Desmond Shaw gives us a new and fuller perspective of the burn areas from SKYCAL as we approach the three-month mark. KCAL News has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by the LA Fires. If you'd like to donate, go to redcross.org/KCAL