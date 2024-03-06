Rainy and cold conditions, Measure HLA passes, Philadelphia bus shooting | The Rundown 3/6 Dani Ruberti is tracking another round of rain in Southern California. The storm is also triggering flooding concerns and the chance for thunderstorms. Plus, Los Angeles voters have passed Measure HLA, which would require LA to add more bike lanes, speed humps, and other safety measures. But now the question is: who will pay for all that? Also, eight students were shot in Philadelphia today as they waited for a city bus. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.