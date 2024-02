Rain coming, boba shop vandalized, Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational |The Rundown 2/16 KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno is tracking a very wet start to next week. Plus, a San Bernardino boba shop has been targetted by vandals for third time. The incident comes as small business owners in the Downtown San Bernardino area call for more patrol near their stores. Also, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational during today's second round. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.