Rain and snow tonight, LA rent protections ending, Congress grills tech CEOs | The Rundown 1/31 Southern California is bracing for two storms. The first storm will arrive tonight, bringing rain and snow to our mountains. There are also flooding concerns. The second storm, which arrives Monday, will be stronger. Also, pandemic-era eviction protections for LA city tenants are ending tomorrow. That means renters have to pay back rent accrued during the pandemic. The City says it has resources for those who need it. Plus, lawmakers grilled tech CEOs on Capitol Hill today over attempts to keep children safe from online dangers and exploitation. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.