Seen On TV

Seen on TV

A stolen-vehicle pursuit caused a collision in Commerce early Wednesday, overturning a big-rig and closing an intersection for hours.

Pursuit crash overturns big-rig in Commerce; 2 injured A stolen-vehicle pursuit caused a collision in Commerce early Wednesday, overturning a big-rig and closing an intersection for hours.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On