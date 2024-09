Proposed gondola taking passengers through the sky from Dodger Stadium draws mixed reactions LA Metro's proposed aerial gondola which would link Dodger Stadium to Union Station, carrying passengers through the sky to lessen traffic in the area, is drawing mixed reactions from residents and businessowners in Chinatown. While some say it's costly and unnecessary, others are saying it will help resolve long-running traffic issues in that part of Los Angeles. Lauren Pozen reports for KCAL News.