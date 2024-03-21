Prop 1 passes, taggers target East Hollywood high-rise project, huge lottery jackpots | The Rundown The Associated Press projects Prop 1, the measure that will change how California's homeless crisis is handled, passes. Plus, taggers have targeted a high-rise construction project in East Hollywood, causing safety concerns among neighbors. Also, nearly $1 billion is up for grabs in tonight's Powerball drawing. On Friday, $687 million is up for grabs in the Mega Millions drawing. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.