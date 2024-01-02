Watch CBS News

Previewing Pechanga Resort & Casino's Annual Pow Wow

Amy Johnson is joined by Sandra Hale and Nathan Logan with Hale's Indian Tacos, ahead of the 21st Annual Pechanga Pow Wow, which runs through the weekend and is highlighted by a fireworks show and tons of fun for the family.
