Potential TikTok ban passed, tracking high winds and surf, Sherman Oaks landslide | The Rundown 3/13 TikTok's future in the US is in Jeopardy. The House has passed a bill that could ban the popular app for the 170 million Americans who use it. Plus, KCAL News Meteorologist Paul Deanno is tracking high winds and surf in our region. Also, a landslide in Sherman Oaks has destroyed one home and damaged at least three others. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.