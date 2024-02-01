Post-storm damage, LA County DA retail theft cases, outdoor dining applications | The Rundown 2/1 Storm #1 is clearing out of Southern California, but not before leaving a trail of damage and chaos, including flooding in Long Beach and a downed tree in Harbor City. Also, DA George Gascón has announced nearly 200 organized retail theft cases in LA County. Plus, the application portal is now open for LA restaurant owners to operate under the city's permanent outdoor dining program. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.