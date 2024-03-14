Possible storms tonight and tomorrow, school shooter drill bill, Crumbley verdict | The Rundown 3/14 The violent winds have caused many problems in different communities in Southern California, including dangerous driving conditions, toppled trees, and power outages. We're also expecting some rain as early as tonight and tomorrow. Dani Ruberti has the latest details in your Next Weather forecast. Plus, there's a new proposed bill that would regulate how school shooter drills would be conducted in California public schools. Also, James Crumbley, the father of high school mass shooter Ethan Crumbley, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for not locking up the gun his son used and ignoring the teen's mental health problems. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.