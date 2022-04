Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Southern California's favorite Cuban bakery is finally opening, after several delays due to COVID-19. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Porto's Northridge location will finally open tomorrow Southern California's favorite Cuban bakery is finally opening, after several delays due to COVID-19. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On