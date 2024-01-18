Watch CBS News

Police sergeant inadvertently interrupts 7-Eleven robbery

An armed robber in West Covina was mere seconds away from walking out of a 7-Eleven with a bagful of cash when a police officer walked through the convenience store's front doors, purely by coincidence Wednesday night.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.