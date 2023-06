Plenty of pennies: Pico Union family shocked to find one million pennies inside father-in-law's home The age old saying, "A penny saved is a penny earned," has special meaning for one Pico Union family, who were shocked to find dozens of bags filled with a million pennies in the basement of their father-in-law's home. Though the face value of the coins is around $10k, the family claims they've been made offers more than doubling that number.