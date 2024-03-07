Watch CBS News

Plane lands at LAX after losing tire, warm weekend ahead, pursuit victim speaks out |The Rundown 3/7

A flight from San Francisco landed safely at LAX after losing a tire. The tire landed in a parking lot shortly after the plane took off. Also, the rain is moving out, and the sun is moving in. KCAL News Meteorologist Alex Biston has a look at the warmer weather ahead. Plus, the victim of a wild pursuit involving a stolen truck speaks out. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
