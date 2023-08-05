Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Bagheera (A509055) is a one-year-old Cane Corso looking for a forever home: Pasadena Humane

Pet of the Weekend: Bagheera (A509055) Bagheera (A509055) is a one-year-old Cane Corso looking for a forever home: Pasadena Humane

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On