Paul Deanno's Wednesday forecast (Aug. 21)

Sunshine forecasted across Southern California today with slightly mild temperatures in the 60s to 70s this morning, which are expected to heat up later in the afternoon. Highs in the Valleys in the 90s with cooler conditions along the coast.
