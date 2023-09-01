Paul Deanno's Morning Weather (September 1)

Watch CBS News

There will be clouds and fog with a 20% chance of showers this morning before sunny this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s to lower-80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, and it will be in the lower-to-mid-80s for the Valleys.
