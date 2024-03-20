Pastor accused in murder-for-hire plot, overturned big rig, Northridge barricade | The Rundown 3/20 A murder-for-hire investigation in Riverside. Police say a father ordered the hit on a man his daughter was dating. Also, it's been a rough afternoon for drivers on the westbound 91 freeway in Corona after a big rig driver lost control and flipped over, forcing the closure of the fast-track lanes. Plus, a bizarre hours-long standoff situation involving an RV in horrid condition in Northridge finally ends. Desmond Shaw has the details from SKYCAL Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.