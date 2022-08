Part of 10 Freeway washes out in Riverside County Parts of the 10 Freeway, along with the 177 Freeway, washed out due to heavy rains near Desert Center. The washout was caused by heavy rains earlier in the day. Eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway are closed in the area until further notice. Westbound lanes are open, but Caltrans said traffic is moving very slowly.