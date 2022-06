Pacoima Broncos: Honoring the first All-Black Little League Team to reach the Little League World Se The Pacoima Broncos made the 1965 Little League World Series, against all odds, and even though they didn’t win the championship in Massachusetts, they made history as the first all-black little league team to reach the LLWS. Led by former USC All-American running back Anthony Davis, the team was honored by the Pacoima historical society.